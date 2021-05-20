Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

