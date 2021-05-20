Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

