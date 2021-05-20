Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

