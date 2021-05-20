Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

