Melon Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

