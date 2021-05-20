MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $33.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,355.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,601.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,263.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $783.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

