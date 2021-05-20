Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Plans GBX 1.35 Dividend

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRC traded up GBX 2.02 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 271.52 ($3.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,390. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.26 ($3.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

In other news, insider Heather Hopkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

