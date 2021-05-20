Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $191,680.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00416060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00224917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01008993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034316 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,760,888 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

