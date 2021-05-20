Mercury Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $15,062.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00415114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00218304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.01000597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

