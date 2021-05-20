Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Meredith worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Meredith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDP opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

