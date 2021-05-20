Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head-To-Head Analysis

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BancFirst and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 4.91 $134.88 million $4.12 17.23 Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 3.99 $67.00 million $1.30 16.35

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Meridian Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09% Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BancFirst and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.44%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Meridian Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

