Meridian Network One Day Volume Reaches $197,742.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $197,742.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00131485 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002306 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00935998 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

