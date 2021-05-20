MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00423634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00213331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00999340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034310 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,728,636,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,109,474 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

