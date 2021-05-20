Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $16.11 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $1.20 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,354,237 coins and its circulating supply is 78,354,139 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

