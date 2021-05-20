Meter Governance Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.37 million and $1.20 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00011274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

