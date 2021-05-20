Method Finance Trading Down 14.6% This Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $6.34 million and $165,377.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,478,211 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars.

