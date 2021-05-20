Metronome (MET) Price Hits $4.06 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00010203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $47.73 million and $231,548.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

