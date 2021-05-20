Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,392,412 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.91% of Micron Technology worth $896,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 497,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,262,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,956,098. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

