MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $454.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $454.86, but opened at $480.27. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $481.30, with a volume of 7,245 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,045.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.