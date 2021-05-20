Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 284,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 340,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

