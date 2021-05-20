Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and $150,514.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026134 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,151,839,364 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,629,797 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

