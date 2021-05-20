Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $712,232.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $29.63 million and approximately $712,232.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $17.49 or 0.00042969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00403538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00957141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,693,678 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

