Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 313.60 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 674,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.32.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have purchased 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 in the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

