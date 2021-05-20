Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313.60 ($4.10). 674,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.32. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 in the last quarter.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

