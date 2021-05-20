Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 335

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

MAB stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313.60 ($4.10). 674,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders acquired a total of 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 in the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

