Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Raised to GBX 335

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

LON:MAB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313.60 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 674,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.