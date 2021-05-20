Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.32

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.32 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 309.20 ($4.04). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,247,451 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.32.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734.

About Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

