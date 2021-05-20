Mithril Market Capitalization Tops $51.88 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.88 million and approximately $19.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00240793 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

