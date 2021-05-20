Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,878 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.