Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

