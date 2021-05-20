Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,669 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $135,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

