Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,049 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Shares of CI stock opened at $262.42 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

