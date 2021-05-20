Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,411 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Stryker stock opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.06. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

