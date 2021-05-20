Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

