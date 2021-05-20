Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

