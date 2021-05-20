Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME stock opened at $211.86 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.