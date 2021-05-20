Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.