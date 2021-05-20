Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

