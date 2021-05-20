Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -367.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.