Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $27,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 369,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $136.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

