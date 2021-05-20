Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $279.45 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.68 and a 200 day moving average of $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

