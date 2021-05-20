Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Clorox worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

