Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,251,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,633,000 after purchasing an additional 256,560 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

NYSE FIS opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of -819.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

