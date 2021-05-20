Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $23.03 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,294,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,026,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

