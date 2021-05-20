Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

