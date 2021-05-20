Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,837 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

