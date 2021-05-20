Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,023 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

