Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 54,727 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

