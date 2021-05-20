Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

