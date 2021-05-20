Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 307.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of MicroVision worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.